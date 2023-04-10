Burglars remove ATM from Shell gas station

ROSWELL, Ga. — On March 20 Roswell Police found an ATM stolen and the door open at the Shell gas station on Alpharetta Highway.
The employee who had called the police was on the scene, and said the only thing stolen from the store was the ATM valued at $1,000. An officer noticed the metal door to the register had also been forced open.
Police reviewed security footage, which showed three men getting out of a black Jeep at 3:30 a.m. The men used crowbars to pry open the front door, and one man took the ATM and put it in the car. The other two men forced open the register and tried unsuccessfully to steal a safe bolted to the ground.
All three men left the store. Street camera footage from Alpharetta Highway showed the car’s tag had been covered with a piece of paper.
The case is still active.