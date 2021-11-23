JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Detectives were called to a home along Woodsmith Lane that was burglarized Nov. 10. The victim came home and discovered the power had been turned off. When he entered the house, he found it ransacked with a glass back door shattered and several items out of place, police said.
Cabinets, drawers and closets were left open in several rooms, and items were spread out across the floor in several areas of the house.
Police canvassed neighboring homes for surveillance footage. It was not clear what items were stolen from the victim’s residence. No suspects were identified.
