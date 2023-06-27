Burglars raid pharmacy taking $10,000 from safe

ROSWELL, Ga. — On June 4 employees at the CVS on Holcomb Bridge Road told Roswell police that the store safe had been burglarized, and $10,000 had been stolen. The thieves also turned off the store’s power, which destroyed over $150,000 in refrigerated medication and merchandise.
When the power was shut off, the camera system shut down, so the officer could not recover any footage. Investigation showed that the suspects did not force entry into the store or safe, instead using a key for the front door and a passcode for the safe.
The CVS employees said they do not have security onsite when the store is closed, and corporate loss prevention staff said multiple employees were sharing security passcodes.
A bag and laptop were found outside the building, but the officer said they are likely unrelated to the break-in.
CVS is currently conducting its own investigation, and the case remains active.