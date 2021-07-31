ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to burglary at the Macy’s at North Point Mall on July 17. Security guards told officers two men broke into the store’s cash room and tried to pry open a safe. The suspects left the store when they couldn’t crack the safe open.
Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, which showed the suspects enter the office in the cash room and try to open the safe. They were wearing gloves, facemasks and hats that concealed their faces.
Security guards said the suspects would’ve needed a password to enter the safe room. Police found pry marks on the door to the cash room as well as the door of the office where the safe was located.
