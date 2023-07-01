Burglars empty register in restaurant break-in

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a burglary at an Alpharetta restaurant that occurred June 17.
Officers responded to the Fancy Pantry Café on Old Alabama Road Connector at about 3 a.m. after receiving a residential burglary alarm involving a broken window.
At the scene, officers learned a keg from a nearby brewery was used to smash out the store’s door and window. A cash register containing $400 was stolen during the incident, reports said.
Victims reported that only a few people would have known the register contained cash and nothing else from the store was taken during the incident.
Police were able to locate security cameras that would have recorded the incident, but at the time of the report, no suspect had been identified.