Burglars damage vehicles parked at Alpharetta shopping center

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Alpharetta police responded to the report of two vehicle burglaries on Avalon Boulevard in Avalon the morning of Jan. 9.
A security officer told police they spotted a white KIA Soul with four passengers fleeing the scene.
Police found two vehicles, a Dodge Challenger and a Honda Odyssey, had been damaged and entered.
The owner of the Dodge reported a shattered right-side mirror and a $20 bill was missing from the glovebox.
The owner of the second vehicle, which had a shattered front window, could not be located.
Security footage from Avalon security was retrieved, but there are no further updates in the case.
