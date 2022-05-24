Burglars cause damage to home construction site in Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Unidentified suspects broke into an under-construction housing quadruplex and left belongings behind May 10.
A caller told deputies he had been leaving the property earlier that day and saw two men attempting to pry open the locked mailbox at the front. When the caller returned, all four of the building’s units had been kicked open, and the interiors were damaged.
Deputies observed dusty footprints from where the doors had been kicked. The units were also littered with broken glass and construction material. In the unit farthest from the road, deputies found a black handgun in a holster, a pack of cigarettes, a screwdriver and a broken lock sitting on top of construction material.
A port-a-potty on the site had also been overturned. One of the property owners responded to the scene. The damaged property was estimated to be at least $5,000. Deputies recorded the incident, but no immediate further action was taken.