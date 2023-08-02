Burglaries reported to Dunwoody police

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred July 11.
Incident reports said an apartment burglary on Barclay Drive was discovered at about 8 a.m. Burglaries were also reported at two storage units on Dunwoody Park at about 2 p.m.
At the Barclay Drive apartment, a victim told police they just returned from a week traveling out of state and noticed that the apartment door lock had been punched out. The victim said multiple items were stolen, including furniture, televisions, clothing and electronics.
The victim said only his family would have known that he was away, and he could think of no suspect in the break-in.
At the public storage facility, officers learned the units were opened with force sometime overnight. Police were unable to ascertain what had been removed.
No suspect was identified in either case.