Burglaries reported along Parkview Lane

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for suspects responsible for two residential burglaries at homes on Parkview Lane in Alpharetta that were forcibly entered May 18 and May 20.
Reports said the homes were entered through a broken window and kicked-in door, and more than $8,000 in cash and jewelry was taken in the two break-ins.
The first home was burglarized sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. and was entered through a bedroom window that had been shattered. The second home was entered sometime before 4 p.m. May 20 through its front door, which was kicked in.
In the first burglary, a victim reported $300 in jewelry had been stolen. The second victim reported $5,000 in cash had been stolen from a shoebox and $3,000 in jewelry had been stolen from a bedroom drawer.
At the time of the report, no suspect was identified in the first burglary, but a possible female suspect was identified in the second burglary.