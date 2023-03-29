Burglaries discovered at local storage facility

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police spoke to the manager of Extra Space Storage on Jones Bridge Road March 13, who said she found a unit with a broken lock.
The owner of the unit, who lives in Alpharetta, arrived on site and confirmed he was missing corporate books for a company that closed down and a fluorescent hanging light, both valued at $25.
Police noticed the lock had been broken off and the interior wire ceiling was caved in. The unit’s owner said it looked like somebody fell in and broke the lock off from the inside.
The manager said the unit was secured and locked on March 11 at 6 p.m.
Police requested detectives to the scene, who conducted their own investigation.
Police were then dispatched a few hours later to the same storage business for what appeared to be another burglary. The unit’s owner, a Johns Creek resident, said he had not been inside the storage unit since 2017 and nothing seemed to be missing.
But the man pointed out that the wire ceiling about his unit was cut using some sort of tool and pulled back to gain entry. Detectives arrived to take pictures and took a tool bag containing a wire cutter to submit as evidence.