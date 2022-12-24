Burglar takes electronics from woman’s apartment

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a burglary that took place at a local apartment complex Dec. 2.
The resident of an apartment complex on Abercorn Avenue reported that she arrived home at about 10 a.m. Dec. 2 and found her front door had been kicked open. In addition to the damage to her door, the woman said multiple electronic devices had been stolen.
The woman said she believes her ex-boyfriend, a 30-year-old Decatur man, was responsible for the burglary.
Using license plate reading traffic cameras, officers were able to determine the ex-boyfriend had been in the area of the burglary during the time the apartment was unoccupied, the report said.
No arrests had been made in the case.