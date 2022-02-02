Burglar takes bedding in Alpharetta residential break-in

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police responded to a burglary call Jan. 20 on Wrights Mill Place.
The homeowner stated that someone cut his power off prior to breaking in the rear door of his home. The homeowner said he and his wife had already checked the interior of the house, but they found nothing missing except a pillow with a pillowcase.
The electrical main had been switched to the off position. A glass window of the back door was shattered, and many items throughout the house had been moved or displaced. They advised that they did not keep other valuables in their home.
The homeowner said that they did not have any cameras or a security system. No tools or other forms of evidence were found at the scene.
The damage to the door is estimated to be around $500.
