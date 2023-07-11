Burglar removes register from local restaurant

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Olomi’s Grill on Jones Bridge Road in reference to a burglary June 25.
When walking through the business, the owner noticed that the $1,300 Apple Square register was missing. The register contained the owner’s checkbook and $460 in cash.
The owner said he was last in the business the night before. He also said the camera inside the restaurant was broken, but that there were two outdoor security cameras owned and accessible to the owner’s landlord.
Police advised the owner to freeze his bank account.