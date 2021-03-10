ROSWELL, Ga. — A resident along Pine Bloom Drive walked into his garage Feb. 22 and was greeted by a masked man rummaging through his wife’s car. When the homeowner interrupted the suspect, he ran to a getaway vehicle parked at the end of the driveway and retrieved a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine from the backseat.

The suspect waved the gun and pointed it at the homeowner before jumping into the passenger seat. A second suspect in the driver’s seat then sped away toward Old Alabama Road. It was not clear if any item’s were stolen from the victims’ car.

Load comments