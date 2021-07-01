JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police investigated a June 19 burglary at a home along Champions Point. The victim claimed he and his wife were out of town overnight and someone broke in while the home was unoccupied.
Security footage showed a man walking near the rear basement door shortly after 10 p.m. with a flashlight. A chair was left at the barbed wired fence in the backyard. Police said the suspect likely used that to make his escape.
Blood droplets were found near a shattered window in the living room and on the door of a spare bedroom. Forensic investigators were called in to process the scene.
