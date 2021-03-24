ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A burglar broke into a Verizon Wireless store along Old Milton Parkway during the early morning hours of March 8.
Police said the suspect crawled toward the back of the store and pried the door open. The suspect entered store and rummaged through four drawers, but they were empty. The burglar then tried, unsuccessfully, to pry open the safe room door. The suspect left without taking anything, according to police.
Investigators were unable to identify the suspect’s gender or any other identifiable features because they kept their face covered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.