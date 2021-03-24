ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A burglar broke into a Verizon Wireless store along Old Milton Parkway during the early morning hours of March 8.

Police said the suspect crawled toward the back of the store and pried the door open. The suspect entered store and rummaged through four drawers, but they were empty. The burglar then tried, unsuccessfully, to pry open the safe room door. The suspect left without taking anything, according to police.

Investigators were unable to identify the suspect’s gender or any other identifiable features because they kept their face covered.

