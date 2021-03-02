ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A burglar broke into the Hembree Center Avalon Auto early Feb. 20 and tried to steal a catalytic converter from the used car dealership along Hembree Road. The owner told officers a man unsuccessfully tried stealing the part from a Toyota Prius. The suspect cut an oil line and destroyed the exhaust pipes, causing about $3,000 in damages to the vehicle. But he was unable to remove the catalytic converter. Police reviewed closed-circuit surveillance video, which showed the suspect was a man dressed in a hooded sweatshirt. The footage was not sufficient to reveal the man’s identity.
