ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were called to the Brown & Company jewelry store along Holcomb Bridge Road early Sept. 22 after a man attempted to break in.
Officers said the suspect tried to smash the store’s front windows with a blunt object that appeared to be a hammer. He couldn’t shatter the inner portion of the double-paned window and fled on foot toward Old Roswell Road.
Police said the jewelry store’s security company arrived on scene but didn’t notify officers of the attempted break-in. The man fit the description of the suspect in a previous burglary at the store, according to police.
