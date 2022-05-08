Burglar enters Johns Creek residence through basement window

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Johns Creek woman reported her home on Twingate Road was burglarized April 22 by someone who apparently shattered the basement window to gain entry.
More than $7,000 in items were stolen.
The victim said she had left her home that morning and when she arrived early afternoon, several red envelopes were on the floor by the dining table. The envelopes were originally kept in the upstairs bedroom in a nightstand and contained cash.
The front door was unlocked but the victim said she had locked it. The victim had reported $7,190 worth of items stolen.
The items missing include a silver Burberry watch, valued at $890; a diamond Chanel brooch, valued at $800; a silver Rolex, valued at $5,000; and $500 in cash
Police spoke with her neighbor who reported he hadn’t seen or heard anything unusual that day.