ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a theft in progress call early April 5 at the Chase Bank on Old Milton Parkway where someone reportedly tried to pry open an ATM machine.
Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a Dodge Ram with a camper top that had damage to the back glass. An officer spotted the abandoned vehicle wrecked a short distance from the bank. At the bank, police found the ATM lying face down with tinted tempered glass around it, according to the police report. There were also two crowbars at the scene.
A bank director said it appeared the machine’s interior safe had been breached, but she could not say how much money was missing.
