JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Someone reportedly stole grills off a couple’s vehicle as they enjoyed an Oct. 23 festival at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
The victim and his wife said they attended the International Festival at the club along Bobby Jones Drive and parked their Audi Q5 in a grass lot across Medlock Bridge Road. When they returned to their vehicle a couple hours later, two front bumper grills were missing from the SUV.
Officers were called to the scene and estimated the value of the grills was $300 apiece. Police had not developed any suspects.
