ROSWELL, Ga. — Police have filed new charges against a 22-year-old man accused of shooting at Buckhead joggers in June. Investigators allege Gaelen Kahrlee Newsom, of Atlanta, fired several rounds at a Roswell man’s minivan in an unrelated June 4 shooting in Roswell.
Newsom was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Roswell incident, which happened one day before he reportedly went on a crime spree in Buckhead. Atlanta police say he shot at three different joggers in separate incidents, wounding one. Atlanta police arrested Newsom June 6 on a series of violent charges related to those incidents.
The Roswell shooting occurred at Old Roswell and Holcomb Bridge roads and appeared to be unprovoked. The victim said someone shot out the windows of his minivan as he waited at a traffic light. The bullets shattered glass, causing lacerations to the man’s face. He was not wounded by the gunfire. A witness told officers someone sitting in a grey sedan next to the minivan “emptied a full pistol clip.”
