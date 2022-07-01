Brother-in-laws fight In Alpharetta apartment complex lot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two brothers-in-law got into a physical fight in the parking lot of the Manchester at Mansell apartment complex on Misty Lane around 5 a.m. June 18.
When police arrived, they spoke to one of the men and his wife, both of them with blood on them, according to the report. They told police they had been drinking with the brother-in-law, his wife and some friends, all residents of the complex.
They told police the man and his brother-in-law had “exchanged words” and his brother-in-law had accused him of not treating his wife properly. Both men then began to push and scratch each other. Both men had scratches on their chests and faces, according to the report.
The men’s wives and friends on the scene had attempted to intervene and also had blood on them. Both men declined medical treatment and declined to press charges against each other.