Brookhaven man arrested in hit and run

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said a 19-year-old Brookhaven man was arrested Dec. 19 after a hit and run wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Officers arrived at 211 Perimeter Center Parkway at about 7 a.m., responding to reports that a driver had wrecked with another vehicle in the turn lane and fled the scene.
The driver who fled the scene was later apprehended. He told police the wreck occurred because the other driver drove straight through a turn lane, and he didn’t stop because he couldn’t find a place to pull over. However, FLOCK traffic cameras showed a different version of events, reports said.
The victim reported that her vehicle was hit when the suspect crossed two lanes of traffic and collided with her. Footage corroborated the victim’s story, reports said.
The suspect was arrested for driving while unlicensed and hit and run and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.