Break-in reported at construction site

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A home developer employee reported a break-in at a home the company was building on Meadow Drive on March 28.

A suspect reportedly broke a window and a door jamb in the home, causing an estimated $2,500 in damage.

Builders had left the house at 4 p.m. March 27 and returned the next morning to find a door open. Police noted a rock in the home’s interior by the broken window.

The employee told police there had been security cameras on the property on a temporary power pole until March 10. He said the company would re-mount the cameras.

The report did not name any specific suspects, but the employee told police that someone in a neighboring property had complained about the contractors multiple times. He said the neighbor had gotten in his face once “to the point he felt there was going to be a fight.”