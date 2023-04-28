Braselton man cited for marijuana in car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Braselton man on drug possession charges April 14.
Deputies reported observing a Chevrolet Impala driving with one headlight on Bethelview Road and conducted a traffic stop on Kelly Mill and Post roads. Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle, the report states.
The driver Rashaan Conaway, 25, of Braselton, reportedly did not have his driver’s license on him, but he was able to provide deputies with a photo of his license. Deputies reported Conaway admitting to having marijuana, a THC vape pen and a rifle in the trunk.
Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, the report states, and they located a THC vape cartridge, scales with marijuana residue, a 7.62 mm round, $412 in cash, 13 sandwich baggies filled with marijuana, disposable THC vapes, two jars of THC wax, a marijuana grinder, a “large amount” of full THC cartridges and an SKS rifle.
Conaway was charged with felony possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and defective headlights on a motor vehicle.