Boyfriend disappears along with man’s car from Alpharetta hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– A Michigan man reported his vehicle stolen April 10 at the Marriott Hotel on Windward Parkway and his boyfriend might be missing.
The victim stated that after he had been in the shower, his boyfriend was nowhere to be found. He then went to look for him and when he looked in the parking lot, his vehicle was missing.
The victim said he had placed his keys on the nightstand before falling asleep and the keys were no longer there. The victim said all his boyfriend’s property was taken, except for his cellphone. He did not give his boyfriend or anyone else consent to use his vehicle. The manager of the hotel provided a clothing description of the missing man a red/black polo shirt, shorts and zebra print converse shoes with rainbow laces.