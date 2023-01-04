Bowler, employee clash over lane-change request

ROSWELL, Ga.—Police responded to an assault call at Bowlero Roswell at Old Roswell Road on Dec. 26 after a customer reported an employee threatened to beat him up.
The customer said he had asked the employee to change lanes, but the employee denied the request. The customer then switched to a lane with another friend group and said the employee shut off the lane.
The employee said the customer raised his voice at him and the employee felt threatened. The employee told the customer that if he didn’t stop yelling, he would beat him up.
Police investigated and found the customer instigated the conflict. No arrest was made.