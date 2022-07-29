Bogus employment offer costs Johns Creek resident thousands

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A John’s Creek man reported June 21 he was a victim of fraud after pursuing a fake job offer for a company based in Saudi Arabia that had been posted on LinkedIn.
The victim told police he was contacted by someone on the site who was knowledgeable about the victim’s career and residence. The fake employer offered him a job and then instructed the victim to send photocopies of his license and passport for the hiring process.
The victim stated he had to send test payments of $5,155 to an account and the information would be forwarded to him. He then received a call from the fake employer, and they told him he needed to send an additional $34,000 the same day.
He then realized it was fraud and contacted the police.