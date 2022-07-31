Black pickup spotted after ATM breached

ROSWELL, Ga. — A burglary occurred May 29 at Regions Bank on Woodstock Road. Officers observed the outside ATM machine was damaged.
The security operator provided video surveillance to police, which showed a black pickup truck with chains on the back and a grey toolbox.
Three males were seen in the truck drove away on Woodstock Road.
Regions Bank Field Investigator arrived to then complete his investigation. He stated he would drop off security video, to the Roswell Police Department and there was approximately between $100,000-$200,000 stolen from the ATM.