ROSWELL, Ga. — A bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries June 16 after being cut off in traffic at Houze Way and Bellingrath Boulevard.

Officers responded to the intersection where the bicyclist fell off his bike. He told police a motorist cut him off as he was making a left turn. Police questioned the driver who confirmed the bicyclist’s story. The victim was taken to North Fulton Regional Hospital to be treated for a serious neck injury and a broken finger.

