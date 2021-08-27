MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Birmingham Park Aug. 11 after they received a report of vandalism.
Officers met with Emily Groth, the city’s Parks and Recreation specialist, who reported that someone sprayed graffiti on an old barn on the property along Hickory Flat Road. Groth said she was out taking photos of a new sign at the park when she noticed the graffiti painted on the barn’s walls and doors.
Groth told officers the paint wasn’t there the last time she visited the park July 13. The paint was removed from the barn, according to police.
