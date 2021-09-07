JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a Mallard Lake Place residence Aug. 20 after two neighbors clashed over a barking dog.
The complainant said he was awakened by his next-door neighbor’s German shepherd barking in the backyard. He told officers it was a recurring issue that he’d confronted the neighbor about before, but nothing has been done.
The man knocked on his neighbor’s door and one of the residents began yelling and swearing at him. The complainant told officers the neighbor pushed him and threatened to shoot him.
Police questioned the neighbor, who said he pushed the complainant because he was refusing to leave his doorstep. He denied saying he’d shoot the man but claimed he let the complainant know he had weapons to defend himself.
Police did not arrest either of the men.
