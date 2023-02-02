Bank reports customer deposited fraudulent checks

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A loss prevention officer with Delta Community Credit Union contacted Johns Creek Police Jan. 20 regarding a fraudulent check deposit.
The woman said a man entered the bank on two occasions to deposit checks and withdraw the money. The two checks returned fraudulent, she said.
The named suspect came into the bank Jan. 4 and deposited a $2,485 check with a teller, the police report said. He returned the following day to deposit a $2,460.50 check with a teller. After depositing the check, the woman said the man went to the bank’s ATM and made another withdrawal.
The woman said both checks were fraudulent, which resulted in the bank losing money.
She said the bank has not been able to contact the man.
The woman said the bank has photographs and recordings of the man depositing the checks and withdrawing the money.