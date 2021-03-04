DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a man for allegedly being unruly at the Ameris Bank along Perimeter Center West the morning of Feb. 19.
Monterrio Lamont Morrall, 44, of Burdette Drive, Augusta, was charged with disorderly conduct. Police did not reveal much about the incident in a report. The one line narrative simply said Morrall “was found to be acting disorderly and was arrested without incident.”
