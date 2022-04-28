Bank cards go missing during store purchase in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– A Marietta woman reported the theft of her checkbook and two credit cards April 13 while she was paying for items at Nordstrom Rack on North Point Parkway.
The victim said she noticed the items had been taken after she went next door to Total Wine.
She then contacted her husband, who called the bank to freeze her cards. Both cards had been used but declined for charges totaling $1,000 at Target near the Nordstrom Rack.
Police notified the store’s loss prevention seeking any video footage.