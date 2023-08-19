Ball Ground man cited for reckless driving

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to an accident on Buice Road July 28, where a man from Ball Ground allegedly operated heavy machinery without authorization and inflicted injuries on another driver.
The suspect told police he had parked his dumpster truck at Buice Road and Twingate Drive to collect tree clippings from an ongoing construction job. While on scene, the suspect said he noticed a caterpillar excavator with the keys inside, unoccupied, and that he had used it to load tree limbs into his truck.
While using the excavator on the sidewalk, the suspect extended the equipment arm too far into the roadway and sideswiped a truck causing severe damage and injuring the driver, the police report said. The driver was later transported to the hospital for neck pain and dizziness.
Police cited the suspect for reckless driving.