Ball Ground man charged for conduct at city’s holiday parade

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Ball Ground man was arrested Dec. 4 following a road rage incident at the city’s annual Christmas Parade along Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Bryan David Hayes, 24, was charged with disorderly conduct. A deputy working the parade heard a commotion behind him, turned around and spotted Hayes get out of a vehicle that was trying to merge onto Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Hayes, who was a passenger in the vehicle, tried to stop a Dodge Ram that wasn’t letting the car merge into the northbound straightaway.
Deputies said Hayes began yelling at the driver and beating on the hood of the pickup truck. Officers quickly swooped in to arrest him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.