Ball Ground man accused of forgery for using phony money

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Ball Ground man was arrested April 23 after deputies say he attempted to purchase gasoline with counterfeit money.
An employee of the Marathon Gas Station on Canton Highway called the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department around noon to report that the man had attempted to use two counterfeit $20 bills and was still on the scene.
The man told deputies he had been given the “blatantly fake” bills by somebody who owed him money for gas. He said he knew the bills were “fishy” and that he was trying to pass them off to someone else. The man said he knew using counterfeit money was a crime, but he said he did not know what else to do with the bills, according to the report.
The sheriff’s office arrested 56-year-old Terol Jay Moore for forgery in the first degree. His car was collected by a friend.