Babysitter reports burglary at neighbor’s residence

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a babysitter’s report of a burglary at a neighboring home on Walnut Lane on Jan. 25. The babysitter told police she saw two young men in white hoodies enter the home and run out of the house with a television box.
Police later met with the homeowner, who reported her $600 television had been stolen. The rest of her home, including gold and silver items and a laptop, were untouched. Reports said the rear door lock appeared to have been pried open.
The homeowner told police she threw away her television box when she moved into the home, and that the suspects must have brought the box themselves. Another witness said the men did carry the box into the house.
Later, the homeowner mentioned she had moved to the location only a few weeks earlier, and the suspect description matched the description of the men she hired to help her move in.