ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were called to Lake Pointe Circle on Oct. 8 and met with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted.
The 19-year-old victim claimed she was sitting in a stairwell outside one of the buildings at Willow Creek at Roswell apartments the evening of Oct. 7 when a middle-aged man with a thick accent approached her. She said he reached out and began stroking the top of her thigh just above her knee as he talked to her. She batted the man’s hand away and he continued talking, but the victim said he began stroking her thigh again moments later.
The teen, who was babysitting a child playing nearby, said she collected the child and went back into her apartment at that point. She told officers the incident scared and offender her, according to police.
