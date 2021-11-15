JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A lost dog was found injured along McGinnis Ferry Road early Oct. 20.
Police said the pooch was spotted near the intersection of Kemp Road and had possibly been struck by a vehicle. A good Samaritan took the dog to a local vet for treatment. The dog was not wearing a collar.
Police are now trying to return the animal to its owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.