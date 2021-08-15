FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities on July 31 recovered the body of a Marietta man who drowned in Lake Lanier over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia Game Wardens, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Hall County fire crews and deputies responded to reports of a body floating in the Shoals Creek area of the lake. Divers recovered the body of Xi Zhu, 56.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, Zhu went missing when he ventured out on an inflatable boat May 29.

