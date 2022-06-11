Authorities nab suspect in theft of $600 in tools

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A suspected shoplifter was arrested May 18 after being pulled over soon after deputies were called to investigate the theft at Home Depot on Peachtree Parkway.
A Home Depot employee was able to provide a description of the man’s vehicle when the incident was reported. He said the man had stolen a $440 lawn trimmer and blower, a $230 power tool and $7 worth of Gorilla Glue.
As the deputy was on his way to the Home Depot, another deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the suspect’s description.
The employee showed the responding deputy a video of the theft and deputies were able to confirm with a high degree of certainty that the man they pulled over was the suspect. The suspect admitted to being at the store when the theft occurred, according to the report.
Nicholas Dowdell, 32, of Cumming, was arrested on a felony shoplifting charge.