DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to the Marshalls along Hammond Drive on March 13 after employees said a man allegedly walked out of the store with a suitcase filled with stolen merchandise.
Charlie L. Price, 41, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Police said Price went into the Marshalls, berated staff and grabbed a suitcase. He filled the tote bag with several bottles of cologne and perfume before leaving the store. Police nabbed Price walking toward the entrance gates of a MARTA Station across the street from the store. The stolen suitcase was filled with $282 worth of stolen merchandise, officers indicated.
