FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man suspected of stealing $25,000 worth of lumber and equipment last month from the Blastec manufacturing warehouse was arrested Feb. 28 on Ga. 400.
Deputies investigated a Feb. 14 burglary in which a man drove to the back side of the Blastec factory on Atlanta Highway and loaded a truckload of equipment that included a firewood processor. Deputies indicated the processor, manufactured in Canada, was the lone such piece of equipment in Georgia. The suspect unloaded the truck then returned to the factory 20 minutes later and was “spooked” by the owner, who’d arrived to the scene by then, according to deputies.
Investigators tracked the truck and took Marko Todorovic, 30, into custody. He was charged with second-degree burglary and theft by taking.
