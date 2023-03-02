Authorities investigate armed threat to sibling

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Cumming man Feb. 19 who allegedly threatened his brother with a firearm during a domestic incident.
Deputies arrived at a home on Belcrest Way after a caller informed them of the threat. The caller said his brother, Antonio Criner, 26, had threatened to shoot him during an altercation.
A woman at the scene told deputies the fight escalated because she was having an argument with Criner. The woman said Criner allegedly broke a cup she was drinking from and threw her on a bed.
The woman then called Criner’s brother and asked him to convince him to leave. A verbal and physical fight then followed, the report states, which resulted in Criner and his brother falling on Criner’s 4-year-old daughter, who was on the sofa.
During the fight, the woman called Criner’s other brother and left a voicemail that included sounds from the fight. The third brother played the recording of the voicemail for the deputies.
In the audio, deputies reportedly heard Criner say, “You should be afraid of me.” In the recording of the 911 call received from dispatch, Criner’s brother told him that his firearm was loaded, which Criner then pointed at him, the report states.
Deputies located Criner, who said he came to the house to discuss his relationship with the woman. He said he had tried to leave, but his brother continued the argument. He also said he drew his firearm after his brother had threatened him with a collapsible baton.
Deputies arrested Criner for felony aggravated assault with a gun, misdemeanor simple assault involving family violence and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree.
Criner is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on $20,025 bond.