FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies made an arrest in a 2019 auto theft case.
Richard Paul Black, 49, was arrested in Lawrenceville on Oct. 12 and charged with simple battery and theft of service.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a driver delivered a vehicle to an auto yard in the 700 block of Union Hill Road for an agreed upon $500 delivery fee in November 2019. When the driver arrived, Black pushed him out the way then jumped into the vehicle and drove away without paying the delivery fee, according to deputies.
