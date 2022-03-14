Authorities arrest Forsyth County double homicide suspect in Roswell

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities arrested Juan Escalante-Alarcon in Roswell shortly before 6 p.m. March 11, ending a 37-hour manhunt for the man accused of fatally shooting two men and injuring another inside their Forsyth County home.
In a Facebook post March 11, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said his SWAT team and homicide detectives took Escalante-Alarcon, of Norcross, into custody with help from Roswell police, U.S. Marshals and the North Fulton SWAT team.
“I’m happy to announce that [the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office] has arrested Juan Escalante-Alarcon, the suspect in yesterday’s heinous double homicide,” Freeman said. “He is no longer a threat to our community.”
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said deputies received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at a home on Tidwell Circle at approximately 5 a.m. March 10. When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Ivan Cordero and his 21-year-old cousin Geovani Cruz dead at the scene.
Miller said Cordero and Cruz had been shot as well as a 17-year-old victim who suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the teen’s name, or Escalante-Alarcon’s possible connection to the victims.
Leticia Morales, a family member who has since set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and hospital expenses, stated she believes Escalante-Alarcon allegedly killed Cruz because he had called 911 to “come and rescue the family.”
“Ivan stepped in trying to protect the family and fought the suspect and eventually got shot as he defended his family,” Morales wrote. “The minor was shot on the leg and has broken bones and will need to be doing therapy.”
Morales stated the fundraiser will help the family send Cordero’s and Cruz’s remains to Mexico, which is where Cordero’s wife and three children live. The Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta is also helping them with that procedure.
Prior to Escalante-Alarcon’s arrest, Miller said authorities had already been searching for him in connection to a Feb. 11 home invasion at the same residence.
As of March 14, Forsyth County jail records show Escalante-Alarcon is facing multiple charges, including two counts of murder – family with gun, home invasion in the first degree, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a gun, three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, two counts of battery – family violence, simple battery – family violence and criminal trespass. He is being held without bond.
Freeman said the investigation is ongoing.
“I am limiting our comments until the investigation is complete,” Freeman said. “Then I assure you I will have more to say about this suspect and his actions. My gratitude to our partner agencies and awe of the incredible and non-stop work by our entire FCSO team. No way this guy was getting away from us.”
To donate to the victim’s GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/f/help-with-funeral-expenses-for-geo-ivan.