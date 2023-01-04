Austell man arrested for making death threat

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Austell man for allegedly threatening to kill a family member via text message in December.
Incident reports said a Forsyth County woman began receiving text messages from her brother Dec. 4, which stated he would kill her unless she sent him money.
The woman said the messages made her fear for her life and her family’s safety, and the entire family had blocked the suspect’s number to prevent further threatening messages.
Deputies arrested the man Dec. 8 for felony terroristic threats and battery and transported him to the Forsyth County Jail. Bail was set at $17,860.